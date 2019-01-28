Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a family get-together at Nellie's Southern Kitchen at Belmont in North Carolina, United States. Sharing a photograph from the same, Priyanka Chopra thanked for the party. Like every time, this photograph has also taken the Internet by storm. Within 39 minutes, this photograph received 206,095 likes.

Priyanka Chopra Instagram photos: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who exchanged her wedding vows at Umaid Bhawan, hosted a family get-together at a restaurant Nellie’s Southern Kitchen at Belmont in North Carolina, US. Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a photograph on Monday, January 28, 2019 on Instagram which is a complete family picture. In the photograph, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, Denise Jonas and Papa Kevin Jonas can be seen happily posing for the cameras. All of them look beautiful as they posed together. Soon after this post, the comment section was flooded with compliments. Within 39 minutes, it has garnered 206,095 likes and still continues to receive praises.

Priyanka Chopra had made sure to share the photographs on Instagram. Be it their vacation pictures or regular updates, Piggy Chops, no doubt is active on social media.

Various other photographs are also surfacing on the social media from the family party.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to return to Bollywood with Sky is Pink. The movie is directed by Shonali Bose. It also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the pivotal roles. She had been a part of American thriller based series Quantico.

