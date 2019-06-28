Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share another romantic photo from Paris: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are spending some quality time in Paris ahead of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding. The couple has been treating fans with some adorable photos for the past couple of days. The couple recently posted this new picture which is just way too adorable.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas share another romantic photo from Paris: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in Paris to witness the second marriage of latter’s brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. While the fans were busy gushing over GOT star Sophie and global singer Joe’s wedding, Nick and Joe have taken the excitement to an all-new level with their super adorable exclusive photo. Beware! Because the picture we are talking about can make your heart melt right away. Priyanka and Nick look way-too-much in love with each other and the background is serving an apt depth to the photo.

We have to agree here that both the brothers and their betterhalfs have blessed us with some of the picturesque locations in the photos. Also, one just can’t disagree that Nick and Priyanka have once again inspired almost every fashionista with their eccentric style statement. While Priyanka stole fans’ heart with her gorgeous metallic pick dress, Nick looked dapper in his all-grey avatar. The photo is indeed magical as every single human and entity look just perfect together.

Here’s take a look at the picture:

Well, it is not all. The power couple recently treated their followers with a picture all the way from the city of love, where the two were looking just too much in love. It was a monochrome picture but was indeed filled with colours of love. Here’s the picture:

On the professional front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The film will also feature Rohit Saraf, Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim in key roles.

