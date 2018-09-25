Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who attended Isha Amani's engagement in Italy, took some time out of their busy schedule to spend some quality time. The couple was accompanied with Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Several photographs are doing the rounds on social media where all of them can be seen having a gala time together.

After attending Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s engagement at Lake Como, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja had a gala time at the poolside. Several photos have been shared by the fan clubs of the duo in which Priyanka and Nick along with Sonam and Anand can be seen chatting among themselves. In the sun-kissed candid photographs, Priyanka in her blue and white outfit looks beautiful as ever while Nick looks handsome in his multicoloured shirt and black pants.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor looks equally beautiful as ever in her white and blue striped shirt and denim while Anand Ahuja looks dapper in a black shirt and white pants. Priyanka’s brother Siddharth also attended the engagement bash can also be chatting with the couple.

Priyanka and Nick recently attended Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement pash. The duo looks extremely beautiful together as they posed for the camera. At the event, Priyanka wore a beige coloured saree and Nick wore a black sherwani.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently were snapped in Los Angeles. Before this, they went to Mexico to enjoy their holidays. Various photographs took the Internet by storm. Check out some of these.

Sonam Kapoor who also attended the bash with her husband spent their time with each other. Sitting closely the couple looks adorable together.

The newlywed Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently enjoying their time in Milan. The duo recently attended an Armani fashion show. The duo looks uber-stylish in their outfit.

