Two of the most adored celebrity couples—Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were spotted at a yacht party in Paris and the photos have gone viral on social media.

It looks like the Jonas couples—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, his brother Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner are having the time of their life in Paris. Ahead of American singer Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner’s French wedding in Paris, they all were spotted at an exotic yacht party in Paris on Monday evening.

The photos from Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s yacht party in Paris have gone viral on social media and looks like they sure did have the best times of their lives together in that day party at a luxurious yacht where they were enjoying their wine and champagne, dancing around and enjoying the breezy French weather.

While our desi girl and global icon Priyanka Chopra was killing it in a pink short dress, Sophie, who is best known as Sansa Stark from popular American show Game Of Thrones, kept it casual and stylish in a white tee with blue denim shorts. The cutest part about the photos is that both Priyanka and Sophie were sitting on their husband’s laps and looks like they have found their perfect couches.

American singer Joe Jonas and Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner will be getting hitched once again. They first tied the knot in May this year and will be once again exchanging vows in a French wedding in Paris.

In other photos, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted on a dinner date and looked adorable holding hands together.

