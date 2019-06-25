Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas photos: Bollywood diva and global stars Priyanka Chopra was spotted on a dinner date with hubby Nick Jonas in Paris and they looked adorable with each other.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas photos: Global icon and Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra is currently having a gala time in Paris with her hubby Nick Jonas. They are in Paris as Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are getting married again in Paris and ahead of the big day, lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at a dinner date and looked absolutely gorgeous.

While Priyanka Chopra slays in a shimmery olive green off-shoulder jumpsuit, American singer Nick Jonas looked dapper in a dark green pantsuit with a printed shirt. PeeCee and Nick never fail to give us the perfect couple goals as they always compliment each other so adorable every time they are seen together on such lunch and dinner dates.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married last year in December after dating for nearly 8 months. They got married in both Hindi and Cristian ceremony and are one of the most loved and adored celebrity couple.

The Jonas family is in Paris as Joe Jonas and Game Of Throne star Sophie Turner are tying the knot once again. They got married in May this year. Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses and a global star as well.

She was last seen in Hollywood rom-com Isn’t It Romantic? and will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar. Nick and Priyanka give us major marriage goals as they compliment each other in each possible way! Photos from their dinner date have gone viral on social media.

