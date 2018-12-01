After months of dating, and wedding rumours, the day when Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra would finally be married to Hollywood actor-singer Nick Jonas is finally here. The couple will get married in a Christian ceremony today ( Saturday) at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

The big fat wedding is surely going to be opulent one and as per the bride, people will need vacations after this wedding. From Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra to Nick's parents Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas, the family members have arrived in Jodhpur and now the guests have started to pour in.

Apart from the family members, till now, Priyanka’s close friends Anusha Dandekar and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra have reached Jodhpur. The Ambanis were clicked yesterday at the Jodhpur airport before PeeCee’s pre-wedding ceremony. Other guests that have already arrived at the Palace include Mickey Contractor, YouTube sensation Lily Singh aka Superwoman, Nick’s friend Chord Overstreet, singer Manasi Scott, groomsman Jonathan Tucker, PeeCee’s Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita and her son Ahil were also seen arriving at the Palace yesterday.

While there are many other stars who are expected to arrive today before the wedding, some big names from the Hollywood and Bollywood have made it to the media.

HERE’S THE LIST OF HOLLYWOOD STARS WHO WILL ATTEND THE BIG FAT WEDDING:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas

Dwayne Johnson

Chord Overstreet

Jack McBrayer

Lupita Nyong’o

HERE ARE PHOTOS OF GUEST ARRIVING IN JODHPUR

