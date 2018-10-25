Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. Every single detail of the house is grabbing our attention. The latest one which is grabbing our attention is regarding their Beverly Hills house. As per reports, Nick bought the Beverly Hills house in quite a hefty amount. It is a beautifully designed house, keeping in mind the intricate details of the architecture. a Various photographs are surfacing on social media, take a look.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in December. Every single detail of the couple is the hot topic of the tinsel town. From their wedding venue to their attires, every single detail for the couple’s wedding is grabbing attention. Among many, it’s about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ swanky mansion’s cost and photographs which is the trending on social media. As per reports in TMZ Nick bought a $6.5 million pad in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles with the sought-after pin code—90210. Talking about the floorplan of the house, the house is built in the total area of 4,129 square feet.

It has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an ungated pool that overlooks the hills. The report also suggested that Nick made a purchase a few months before he proposed to Priyanka in July. In a traditional Hindu ceremony, Priyanka and Nick exchanged their rings in the month of August in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

The engagement was a private affair. It was attended by the family members and friends.

Ever since the two have engaged the couple is making sure to spend the quality time together. Be it Los Angeles or Mexico the duo seems to be inseparable from each other. various photographs a started surfacing on the Internet where the duo can be seen enjoying their time together. Check out the photographs.

The duo is all set to get married in the month of December in Jodhpur. The two have personally chosen the destination wedding and are handling each and every detail regarding the wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be featured in Sky is the Pink helmed by Shonali Bose. While Nick Jonas is busy in promoting his right Now- Single along with Robin Schulz. At the same time, PeeCee has several Hollywood projects lined up.

