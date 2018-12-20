The whos and who of Bollywood is all set to grace Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's third wedding reception in Mumbai. The Ballroom of Taj Lands End has already been decorated for the lavish night. We bring you with all the latest updates from the lavish night.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding celebrations are still not over yet. The couple is all set to host the third reception on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Ballroom, Taj Lands End, Mumbai for all the industry friends and family members. The third reception is expected to be a star-studded affair.

On Wednesday, Dr. Madhu Chopra hosted second reception Mumbai for the close friends and family members. Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful in ash blue strapless anarkali gown by ace designer Sabyasachi. She accessorised her outfit with diamond necklace. She wears a sindoor and looked no less than a perfect Indian bride. Nick Jonas also looked handsome in his stripped gray suit. To complement his suit, he wore a black shirt. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur on December 1 and 2. The duo exchanged their wedding vows according to Hindu and Christian rituals. All the pre-wedding wedding ceremonies took place at the same venue.

The duo met at Met Gala 2017 and later their frequent outings grabbed the headlines.

Priyanka Chopra will be returning to Bollywood wood for Shonali Bose’ directorial venture Sky is Pink.

The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the pivotal roles. We will give you all the live updates from the lavish party

Live Updates

