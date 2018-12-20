Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding celebrations are still not over yet. The couple is all set to host the third reception on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at the Ballroom, Taj Lands End, Mumbai for all the industry friends and family members. The third reception is expected to be a star-studded affair.
On Wednesday, Dr. Madhu Chopra hosted second reception Mumbai for the close friends and family members. Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful in ash blue strapless anarkali gown by ace designer Sabyasachi. She accessorised her outfit with diamond necklace. She wears a sindoor and looked no less than a perfect Indian bride. Nick Jonas also looked handsome in his stripped gray suit. To complement his suit, he wore a black shirt. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur on December 1 and 2. The duo exchanged their wedding vows according to Hindu and Christian rituals. All the pre-wedding wedding ceremonies took place at the same venue.
The duo met at Met Gala 2017 and later their frequent outings grabbed the headlines.
Priyanka Chopra will be returning to Bollywood wood for Shonali Bose’ directorial venture Sky is Pink.
The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the pivotal roles. We will give you all the live updates from the lavish party
Live Updates
Taj Lands End is beautifully decorated with red colour theme
Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared a video from Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The venue has been beautifully designed with a red coloured theme for all the industry close friends. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to make their first public appearance at the main entrance. The entrance can be seen lit up ahead of the reception.
Deepika Padukone confirms her attendance
A star-studded Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding reception is all set to begin at 9 pm. All the Bollywood celebrities are expected to arrive at the party. According to a TOI report, newly-wed Deepika Padukone has confirmed her presence at the wedding. While the two could not attend each other’s weddings, they immediately took to Instagram to congratulate each other.