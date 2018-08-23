The speculations are rife that the newly engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to get hitched in Hawai. However, the mother of a 36-year-old actress Madhu Chopra has rubbished all the rumours around the wedding venue and date.

Ever since the couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has made their relationship official after exchanging rings at a ceremony, the gossip mill is fueled with their wedding venue and date. The latest rumour is that couple is all set to get married on Nick’s 26th birthday i.e. on September 16, in Hawaii.

Yes, according to a leading publication, the couple might exchange their wedding vows in Hawaii on the speculated date.

Sources told a leading daily said that both Priyanka and Nick wanted an intimate affair, away from the paparazzi and Hawaii seemed to be the perfect destination. Not just it, Nick loved the ocean and place had been extremely special as he had shot for both Hawaii Five-0 and Jumanji there.

However, there is another set of rumours that are creating a buzz is that the couple will marry in October. Although there is not any confirmation over it as the mother of Priyank Chopra has given a different statement regarding their wedding details.

Rubbishing all the speculations around the couple’s wedding, while speaking to a leading daily Madhu revealed that the couple is yet to decide on the wedding date. The rumours were just baseless. Speculating anything around their date will be a haste, the actress’s mother Madhu further added to it, that the couple has their work commitments right now which they need to finish. Also, it’s up to them when and where they wanted to get hitched.

Well, we hope the lovebirds decide quickly over their wedding venue as we can’t wait to see the beautiful pictures of the couple.

Meanwhile, the mother of a 36-year-old actress expressed her wish for an Indian wedding for her daughter as that was important for her (Madhu). She is a modern mother but at heart, she was quite conservative.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas engaged on August 18 in a close knitted ceremony.

