The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting married at Umaid Bhawan Palace. If you are also planning to exchange your wedding vows at the dreamy place, then put rest to all your worries, we have compiled a complete cost of the place.

As all eyes are set on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding, there is no end to our excitement to see Bollywood Desi girl donning a bridal lehenga. A lot of details have been surfaced on the Internet regarding the wedding. The couple will exchange their wedding vows on December 2 and 3, 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace by Hindu and Christain traditions. Umaid Bhawan Palace is known for its magnificent and grandeur architecture.

From palatial suites to delicious delicacies, the yellow sandstone monument has a lot to offer for all the soon-to-be-bride and grooms. Before Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Vikram Chatwal and Priya Sachdev, Arun Nayar and Liz Hurley, Madonna and Guy Ritchie and Katy Perry and Russell Brand exchanged their wedding vows at the big palace. Did you know how much money these rich and prominent names spent on their big day? We have compiled all the inside cost details of the palace.

Spread across 26 acres Umaid Bhawan Palace the place offers 4 top-notch indoor venues and 6 splendid outdoor venues for the couple to exchange the vows. With a guest count of around 200, Umaid Bhawan Palace is surely the place for the wedding couples.

Here’s the break up of all the cost

Accommodation 60 lakh – 70 lakh

Food 16 Lakh- 22 Lakh

Total Cost 76 Lakh – 92 Lakh

If we talk about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ 5 days wedding including pre-wedding ceremonies, the wedding will cost around 4.60 crores. That’s huge, isn’t it?

Following are the main features of Umaid Bhawan palace wedding which possibly Piggy Chops and Nick Jonas will also be there.

Mandap : It will be arranged according to your theme.

Tables & Chairs: As per the count of the guests there will be proper seating arrangements.

Aisle: With dazzling props, the aisle will be no less than a dreamy palace.

Center Pieces : The aura of your event by positioning captivating centrepieces.

Stage: Various options to select the stage according to the theme of the event.

Dance Floor: Arrange a dance floor as well.

Lighting : The golden palace looks stunning in the subtle hues of amber.

LEDs : The extravagant night will be dazzled with LED lights.

Flower Decor : From mandap to stage, elegant flower decor is mandatory for the palace.

Source: Wedding planner Mr. Neeraj Kamra’s blog

