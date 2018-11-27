After the grand dreamy wedding of DeepVeer, the glam couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are prepping up to tie knots this month. According to some reports, the couple has not invited any Bollywood celebrity to the wedding. Yes, seems Bollywood is going to have one more intimate wedding with high security.

After the grand dreamy wedding of DeepVeer, the glam couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are prepping up to tie knots this month. Our desi girl will soon be the bride of Nick Jonas and they will take the wedding vows at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. After that, a Catholic wedding will take place on the very next day. While the fans are eagerly waiting to see the power couple in traditional wedding outfits making promises for life, there are plenty of rumours surfacing on the internet.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not invited anyone from the Bollywood fraternity until now for the grand wedding and looks like they want to keep it private too.

For starters, the other ceremonies like mehndi and sangeet are going to be held on November 29 and November 30 and a special puja will be offered on November 28 to give a kickstart to the wedding functions. Some of the reports state that popular choreographer Ganesh Hegde will be teaching the duo dance steps on Priyanka Chopra’s songs. How dreamy would that be? Nick Jonas dancing on ”Tennu Le Ke Mai Jawanga”.

Well, on professional grounds, PeeCee will soon be featuring in the movie The Sky Is Pink which will also star Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles. The movie is helmed by Shonali Bose and bankrolled by RSVP movies Roy Kapur Films and Purple Pebble Pictures.

