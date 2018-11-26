Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Before Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas head to Udaipur for their grand wedding ceremony, desi girl's Mumbai residence has been decorated with lights. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of Priyanka's residence on his official Instagram account. Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to tie the knot on December 1.

It is the season of weddings in Bollywood and we couldn’t be more excited. As the wedding festivities of celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh continues to take social media by storm, Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to walk down the aisle with Nick Jonas in Udaipur. However, before the duo leaves for the destination, the Bollywood actor’s Mumbai residence is lit up with lights and all geared up for the celebrations.

In the videos that are going viral on social media, PeeCee’s house can be seen decorated with golden string lights and looks absolutely beautiful. Have a look at the video of PeeCee’s Mumbai residence shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani:

After Nick Jonas arrived in India for his big fat wedding, he, Priyanka as well as the team of The Sky is Pink celebrated the schedule wrap of the film in Delhi. In the photos that are doing rounds on social media, it can be seen that the makers of the film had arranged a cake congratulating the to-be-bride and referred to her as P.C.J aka Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding celebrations will kickstart in Jodhpur from November 29. If the latest reports are to be believed, a helipad is being constructed at Umaid Bhavan for the bride’s grand entry. The wedding ceremony will be reportedly attended by 200 guests, which will be followed by 2 receptions at Delhi and Mumbai respectively. As per a report by an entertainment portal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the wedding.

