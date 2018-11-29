Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in a three-day affair from November 28 to December 1. As per latest reports, the couple has decided to follow a no-smartphone policy just like Deepveer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot earlier this month on November 15.

The wedding season in Bollywood is on a full swing. As the wedding celebrations of celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh almost come to an end, Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Nick Jonas this weekend at Jodhpur. Apart from the dreamy wedding photos, what took everyone by surprise was the heightened security at DeepVeer’s wedding celebrations held at Lake Como in Italy. The security was so beefed up that not a single photo of DeepVeer had leaked from the wedding location, leaving the fans in massive anticipation and excitement.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Priyanka and Nick have decided to take the same route by adopting a no-smartphone policy. To ensure the privacy of both the families, the whole general staff of Umaid Bhawan, except the key management, have been sent on leave and replaced by the event management’s employees and security films. While the staff has been given basic phones, the guests at the wedding have also been asked to respect the couple’s privacy and not carry their phones along.

Reports suggest that one of the reasons behind the stringent measures taken by Priyanka and Nick is that they have signed a $2.5 million deal with an international magazine for exclusive wedding pictures. For the same, two American and one Indian firm have been recruited to look after venue’s security. With this, the special jammers have been employed at the venue to block signals.

The wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be a 3-day affair with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies on November 29, followed by traditional Indian and Christian wedding ceremonies on December 2. The wedding ceremonies will be followed by 2 lavish receptions in Delhi and Mumbai respectively. The wedding reception, scheduled to take place in Delhi, will be held on December 4.

