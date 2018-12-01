Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: The most anticipated wedding which will take place tomorrow in Umaid Bhawan, Rajasthan. The guests have already arrived which includes Ganesh Hegde, Superwoman, Sophie Turner and many more, Yesterday sangeet ceremony took place where Nick's family danced on the tunes of Bollywood songs. A special performance was choreographed by Ganesh Hegde. The food served in the sangeet ceremony was delicious.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are taking away all the attention from the Deepika-Ranveer wedding as the couple’s sangeet ceremony was hosted last night in Umaid Bhawan Palace. The wedding photographer for Nickyanka wedding is been finally roped in, and guess what, he is the same photographer who covered Sonam- Anand, Anushka-Virat and recently Deepika-Ranveer weddings. According to the reports, Priyanka and Nick danced on the sangeet ceremony which was choreographed by Ganesh Hegde. The menu for the grand wedding is worth checking out. All the food lovers here is a treat for you all. The menu for the wedding includes exotic dishes for the guests. The menu for the sangeet and wedding includes Rajasthani, Punjabi and Hyderabadi cuisines. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stated that the wedding will be so amazing and refreshing that the invitees will take a vacation post-wedding. The guests will be served the food in silver cutlery that has been brought in Jodhpur only.

The royal wedding will have the world’s best chefs to cook the food. This shouldn’t come as a surprise that the food variety will include Mexican, Italian, Chinese and continental dishes. The photos of the events are still not out yet but are expected to land on social media within one week. Reportedly the wedding is being covered by an international magazine. It’s official now, the couple is set to tie the knot tomorrow on 2nd December 2018. When asked to Nick Jonas about who proposed who, he answered in a witty manner saying that he proposed Priyanka Chopra and she took about 45 seconds to say yes to him.

Umaid Bhawan is all set to witness the grandest wedding in it’s premises @priyankachopra @nickjonas #NickYankaWedding 😍 pic.twitter.com/5qM7RYErO1 — Priyanka & Nick 🔥 (@PrickFanClub) November 30, 2018

Hey @priyankachopra @nickjonas, we’ve launched a new Fanclub dedicated to your beautiful relationship. Needless to say would mean a lot if you supported with a follow back 💕 pic.twitter.com/dgKOMNQmTI — Priyanka & Nick 🔥 (@PrickFanClub) September 8, 2018

Can’t get you the beautiful pictures from the #NickYankaWedding but we got some food straight from @nickjonas and @priyankachopra’s Sangeet 😋😋 pic.twitter.com/FC9UAhurag — Priyanka & Nick 🔥 (@PrickFanClub) November 30, 2018

