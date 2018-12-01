Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Reportedly, it is being said that ahead of the haldi ceremony the duo’s relatives are all set to play cricket and have been divided into two teams- Team N and Team P. But unfortunately the duo has opted the same no phone policy at their wedding festivities and we have to wait for the couple to share their pictures from their big day.

After the DeepVeer's lavish wedding, it is time for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding. The second big fat wedding of the B-town is being held in Jodhpur. Yesterday on November 30, 2018, we saw a lot of guests arriving for the duo's big day from ace designer Sabyasachi to Ambani's. The four day long wedding is nothing less than a spectacle. Reportedly, it is being said that ahead of the haldi ceremony the duo's relatives are all set to play cricket and have been divided into two teams- Team N and Team P. But unfortunately the duo has opted the same no phone policy at their wedding festivities and we have to wait for the couple to share their pictures from their big day.

According to media reports yesterday on November 30, 2018, Priyanka Chopra had her sangeet ceremony in which there were dance-offs between the ladkiwale and ladkewale, it is also being said that Priyanka did a special number for her hubby to be and was teary-eyed by the end of the ceremony. Tomorrow on December 2, 2018, the duo will tie the knot in a Hindu ceremony followed by a Christian wedding which will be officiated by Nick Jonas’ father who is a pastor. The couple will be making things official tomorrow at the royal palace Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, which is beautifully located on top of the hill. Post their wedding the duo will host two star-studded receptions one in Mumbai and another in Delhi.

