Sophie Turner Lehenga cost: The Vatsala Lehenga the Game Of Thrones actress was by Anita Dongre It was a beautiful lehenga with off-white embroidery of floral print, which reportedly cost Rs 2,89,000. She paired heavy golden jhumkas with the look and added more beauty to it.

Sophie Turner Lehenga cost: The last months of 2018 were all about Big Fat Indian weddings, first of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and the other Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Many of us were eager to see what Priyanka wears at her wedding. Piggy was quite quick to share her wedding photos, unlike Deepika. She shared her mehendi pictures yesterday on her official Instagram post. While the beautiful bride wore Sandeep Khosla creation, her sister-in-law Sophie Turner was seen in a bottle green lehenga.

The Game Of Thrones actress wore Anita Dongre’s Vatsala Lehenga. It was a beautiful lehenga with off-white embroidery of floral print. There is no doubt how popular Anita Dongre is when it comes to styling, best designs. A report by Times Now showed that the beautiful green lehenge costs Rs 2,89,000.

The amazing outfit quite suited Sophie, who carried it amazingly. She paired heavy golden jhumkas with the look and added more beauty to it. Social media went gaga over the outfit of many divas at the wedding, among them was Sophie, Parineeti Chopra and of course the super gorgeous bride.

The wedding photographer for Priyanka and Nick’s grand wedding is he is the same who captured amazing photos at Sonam-Anand, Anushka-Virat and recently Deepika-Ranveer weddings.

Meanwhile, media reports have also pointed out that after Priyanka-Nick wedding, Sophie and Joe Jonas are also gearing up to get hitched in France. More wedding photos are coming soon! Stay tuned!

