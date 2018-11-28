Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Celebrity 'it' couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in Jodhpur in a three-day affair from November 29-December 1. However, if the latest reports to be believed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will kickstart their wedding festivities today in Mumbai with a small pooja. Along with the Chopra family, the Jonas family has also arrived in Mumbai.

It is the season of weddings in Bollywood and we could not be more excited. As celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh gear up to host their second wedding reception in Mumbai, Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra will also kickstart her wedding festivities with Nick Jonas today, i.e November 28. As per latest reports, Priyanka and Nick will be having a small puja in Mumbai before they head to Jodhpur for their grand wedding ceremony.

Speaking about the same, a source close to an entertainment daily, stated that the duo is very excited for their nuptials. However, before they begin their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, Priyanka and Nick will be having a small pooja to seek blessings and start everything on a positive note.

Regarded as one of the most anticipated weddings of the year, Priyanka and Nick’s wedding will be a three-day affair, starting with sangeet and mehendi ceremonies on 29th and 30th November followed by two wedding ceremonies honouring the duo’s respective traditions and customs. This will be followed by two wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi respectively.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Priyanka Chopra has opted for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ensemble for her traditional Indian wedding ceremony and Ralph Lauren gown for her Christian wedding ceremony.

Revealing about the same, an entertainment daily quoted a source saying that PeeCee has finalised Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla to design her D-day lehenga. The actor met the designer duo on October 6 to finalise everything and the meeting reportedly went on for 6 hours.

