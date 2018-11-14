Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Husband-to-be Nick Jonas recently confessed that he stalks his lady love Priyanka Chopra on social media. With a cute message, Nick Jonas called Chopra his heart on her Instagram post. The star-couple who got engaged this year are all set to tie the knot on December 2.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s grand wedding in Italy, Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra is all set to tie the knot with fiancee Nick Jonas. Undoubtedly, Nick Jonas has fully given his heart away to Priyanka and infact the singer is often seen commenting on Priyanka’s photos and videos on social media. Here’s the proof to how much the groom-to-be shadows his lady love. The desi girl of B-Town recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photo and guess what! Mr Jijaji of Tassel Town couldn’t wait and instantly wrote, “my whole heart.”

Not just that! Nick Jonas went on accepting the fact that he stalks his wifey on Instagram. The star wrote a cute message for Priyanka from his account stating that he is fully stalking her. While Quantico star was busy celebrating her bachelorette with friends and cousins in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Nick Jonas, on the other hand, was gearing up to become an Insta stalker. In series of photos shared by Mrs Jonas-to-be, Nick couldn’t keep his eyes off Chopra and wrote, “You are so beautiful.”

According to the sources, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will get married on December 2. Following the rituals of Hinduism and Christianity, Chopra and Jonas will tie the knot at the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace of Jodhpur. There are reports that both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will dance on Bollywood tracks on their sangeet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More