Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Finally, its time for Nickyanka to commence with their Pre-wedding festivities. According to the reports, the couple has already reached the bride's mother, Madhu Chopra's place for the puja ceremony. In the pictures, Priyanka is wearing a light blue palazzo suit with stylish earrings. Meanwhile, Nick looks simple, wearing a kurta pyjama.

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's lavish wedding, now its the time for our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra and videshi munda Nick Jonas to get married. Both the families look very excited and have begun with the wedding festivities. As per the schedule, November 28 was decided for the couple's pre-wedding puja ceremony.

In the pictures, PeeCee is looking very elegant, wearing a light blue palazzo suit with silver stone embroidery over it. Meanwhile, Nick is dressed in a pink colour kurta pyjama, which is giving him a cute look. Both of them are tweening by wearing a pair of sunglasses. Along with this, Nick’s sister in law Sophie Turner and brother Joe Jonas accompanies the couple to the puja venue. As per reports, Priyanka and Nick will be giving a silver coin to their guest as a token of love.

The desi girl Priyanka has booked choppers for November 29 and December 3 as she doesn’t want anyone to click her pictures when she heads to the venue. She will be boarding the chopper from Udaipur and will land directly at Umaid Bhawan Palace. The diva also wants her guest to reach the venue by choppers only. Priyanka will probably conduct the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies at the same place on November 29. Post the Mehendi ceremony, the couple shall host a cocktail party for their near and dear ones on November 30. After the cocktail, haldi ceremony is scheduled for December 1.

