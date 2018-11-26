Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: There is no doubt regarding the fact that the guest list of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding is going to be quite long. Several Hollywood and Bollywood stars are expected to be a part of the wedding ceremony to extend their best wishes to the couple. Among all the guests, the first to arrive in India for the mega celebrations are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: There is no doubt regarding the fact that the guest list of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is going to be quite long. Several Hollywood and Bollywood stars are expected to be a part of the wedding ceremony to extend their best wishes to the couple. Among all the guests, the first to arrive in India for the mega celebrations are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Today, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport looking all set to be a part of the wedding. Those who don’t know, the American singer is the elder brother of Nick Jonas and that makes the Games of Thrones and Piggy Chops sisters.

The couple landed at the airport holding hands looking super cute together. Joe was looking dapper in the mustard coloured jacket paired with chequered pants, while Sophie was looking gorgeous donning a chequered shirt. Here’s take a look at how Sophie and Joe landed at the Mumbai airport:

As per reports, the wedding celebrations are scheduled to start from November 29 in Jodhpur. Also, the couple is also supposed to tie the knot on December 2, according to Hindu tradition and there is going to be a Christian wedding too.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More