Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding LIVE Updates: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot in Jodhpur in a three-day affair from 29th November to December 1. The couple kickstarted their wedding festivities today with a small puja, which was attended by Priyanka’s family and Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner.
Post the puja, the couple will be heading to Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur for their sangeet and mehendi ceremony on November 29-30 followed by traditional Indian and Christian wedding ceremonies on December 1. As per latest reports, the actor has roped in designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla design her ensemble for the big day while she is expected to wear a Ralph Lauren design on the Christian ceremony.
Speaking about the same, a source close to an entertainment daily revealed that the meeting to design Priyanka’s wedding trousseau with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lasted for 6 hours in Mumbai. Just like celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood’s desi girl will also have 2 lavish wedding receptions at Mumbai and Delhi respectively.
Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding LIVE Updates here:
Live Updates
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas happily pose post-wedding rituals
Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were snapped outside Madhu Chopra's residence. The couple wore an ethnic outfit for the pre-wedding ceremonies. Priyanka Chopra wore a sea-green outfit while Nick Jonas donned a pink sherwani.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas begin their wedding festivities!
Have a closer look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's attire. For the pre-wedding puja, while Priyanka Chopra can be seen dressed in a sky blue ethnic suit styled with statement earrings and sunglasses, Nick is complementing her perfectly in a pink white-embroidered kurta.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas dressed in ethnic for pre-wedding puja!
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have reached the venue in Mumbai for a pre-wedding puja. For the puja, the family is seen dressed in ethnic outfits. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani has shared the photos on his official Instagram account.