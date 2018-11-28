Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities have started in Mumbai today. The duo will tie the knot in a three-day affair from November 29 to December 1 at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick are also expected to have 2 two wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. The Delhi reception is likely to take place on December 4.

Post the puja, the couple will be heading to Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur for their sangeet and mehendi ceremony on November 29-30 followed by traditional Indian and Christian wedding ceremonies on December 1. As per latest reports, the actor has roped in designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla design her ensemble for the big day while she is expected to wear a Ralph Lauren design on the Christian ceremony.

Speaking about the same, a source close to an entertainment daily revealed that the meeting to design Priyanka’s wedding trousseau with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lasted for 6 hours in Mumbai. Just like celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood’s desi girl will also have 2 lavish wedding receptions at Mumbai and Delhi respectively.

