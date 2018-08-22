After Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their relationship official in Indian style, fans of the adorable couple are on edges to know the wedding date, and amid the speculations, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has revealed that her daughter and son-in-law are yet to decide on the wedding date and venue.

Madhu, who has always been proud of Priyanka is also all praise for her son-in-law.

Rubbishing the wedding rumours, Madhu Chopra said that, these are just baseless talks. Both, Priyanka and Nick have work commitments which they need to finish.

In an interview with a media house, Priyanka’s mother also expressed her desire for an Indian wedding for her daughter. “I definitely want a traditional Indian wedding. That’s my only wish. I started the roka with a puja, which is important to me. I’m a modern mother but at heart, I’m quite conservative,” Madhu was quoted by DNA as saying.

She said that she was happy and quite glad when Priyanka told her that she wanted to get engaged. “I told her that I want to meet Nick’s family.”

“Nick enjoyed the prayers during the puja,” said Madhu, adding, “It was a new thing for him and he took it seriously. He followed what our panditji said, and chanted the Sanskrit mantras accurately. Both he and his parents did it beautifully. They are nice people,” she said.

Madhu revealed that she got emotional during the engagement remembering who her late husband Dr Ashok Chopra, always wanted to see Priyanka get married.

Madhu, who has always been proud of Priyanka is also all praise for her son-in-law.”Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him. He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

