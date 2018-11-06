Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: As Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra spends some quality time with her close friends and family on her bachelorette trip, Nick is missing his soon-to-be wife. After Parineeti shared a photo from the bachelorette party, Nick asked Parineeti if she can introduce him to Priyanka. To which, Parineeti's reply that left everyone in splits and laughing out loud.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making all the right buzz with their impending wedding. As the Bollywood diva celebrates her bachelorette with her girl gang in Amsterdam, Nick is missing his love and his latest interaction with his soon-to-be sister-in-law and Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra is the proof of it.

It so happened that when Parineeti took to her official Instagram account to share a photo from Priyanka’s bachelorette party in which the duo can be seen laughing her heart out, Nick couldn’t resist and dropped an adorable comment. Commenting on the photo, Nick exclaimed that Priyanka is so beautiful and asked if Parineeti could introduce him to her. Responding to his comment, Parineeti responded that PeeCee is very hard to get. However, she added that she could try it for him if he agrees to pay her 5 million dollar as shoe-hiding fee.

Looking at the banter, it seems like Parineeti is going to have a lot of fun at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding. With this, we cannot wait to know if she manages to shell out 5 million from Nick’s bank account as her shoe-hiding fee.

The sister duo are currently having the time of their lives in Amsterdam along with many others to celebrate Priyanka’s bachelorette party. On November 5, Priyanka shared a couple of photos on her Instagram account in which she can be seen posing with her girl gang. While the ladies are dressed in black and red, the bride-to-be looks gorgeous in a white feathery outfit. Along with Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka’s close friend Isha Ambani can also be seen present in the photos.

If the latest reports are to believed, Priyanka and Nick will have two wedding ceremonies, honouring each other’s faith. The traditional Hindu ceremony is reportedly scheduled to take place on December 2 at Jodhpur.

