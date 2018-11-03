Another pre-wedding function is coming up for Priyanka Chopra it seems before the Bollywood's wedding of the year on December 2 in Jodhpur. The bride-to-be on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a flower-filled picture along with a caption "Bachelorette Vibes". In the picture, the stage seems all set with pale pink and golden balloons.

The bride-to-be on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a flower-filled picture along with a caption “Bachelorette Vibes”. In the picture, the stage seems all set with pale pink and golden balloons. In her bridal shower, many bigwigs marked their presence, now in the bachelorette, who’ll grace the event is a big question filled with excitement.

Priyanka’s bridal shower set the internet on fire with many of her close friends including Lupita Nyong’o and Kelly Ripa attending the event. The big surprise was Sonali Bendre’s presence, who’s undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.

Priyanka looked breathtakingly beautiful in white satin and fur gown, designed by her friend Georgina Chapman. Worth mentioning is that Georgina was married to Harvey Weinstein, who was accused by several Hollywood stars of sexual harassment. She divorced him after the allegations. Priyanka had come in her support saying she shouldn’t be blamed for her husband’s alleged crimes.

