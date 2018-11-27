Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle to share recent photos of her pre-wedding dinner date with her fiance and close relatives. In the picture, the diva is wearing a stunning golden dress with a pair of stylish footwear. Meanwhile, Nick was seen wearing a white shirt with trousers. Both the couple are looking excited in the photo.

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding: After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s grand wedding, it’s now the time for our desi girl and videshi munda to get married. According to the reports, the wedding is scheduled to be held in Jodhpur. The couple will get married in 2 different traditions –Christian and Hindu on 1st and 2nd December 2018. Before the wedding, Priyanka and Nick headed for a pre-wedding dinner at a restaurant in Juhu with their close friends and relatives. The couple was accompanied by Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Siddharth Chopra and Parineeti Chopra.

The actor Priyanka took to her official Instagram handle, to share her dinner date photos. In the picture, Priyanka is dressed in a cami top with a side slit skirt which seems to compliment her from every angle. Her subtle makeup with simple hairstyle makes her look more catchy and appealing. Meanwhile, Nick is wearing a white shirt with light colour trousers. Keeping it simple, Nick has paired his outfit with brown colour loafers which is giving him a smart look. According to the reports, the cost of the stylish outfit of Priyanka is of Rs 50,000.

Before starting with their pre-wedding ceremonies, the couple shall begin the rituals by a puja typically following the Hindu traditions on November 28. According to the report, the couple will tie the knot at the royal Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The ritual is supposed to be a 5-day wedding ceremony which will likely start from November 29 and will end on December 3. As per reports, the desi girl wanted a police protection to travel from Umaid Bhawan Palace to Mehrangarh Fort. She also chose the option to hire a private security agency but the police security simply refused to cite the reason for elections. It seems that both the families are super excited for the wedding to take place.

