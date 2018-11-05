Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra has shared several photographs from her bachelorette party after a bridal shower. In all the photographs, PeeCee looks beautiful as usual, as she all smiles with her girl squad Sophie Turner, Srishti Behl Arya, Tamanna Dutt, Natasha Pal, Chanchal D’Souza and Dana Supnick.

After Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower photographs, now her bachelorette party photos are surfacing on the social media from Amsterdam. Shared by Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram, she made sure to share every happy moment with her fans. In the photographs, she can be seen smiling with her girl’s gang. Dressed in saffron pullover with a checkered skirt, she looks pretty in her choice of outfit. A printed sash with initials of ‘bride-to-be’ and a tiara made her look adorable. In the caption, she mentioned that her bachelorette day is special to her and a memorable one.

She also shared other photographs while heading for the celebrations. In a sunkissed photo, she looks extremely happy while posing for the cameras. In her white frilled outfit, she looks beautiful. To match her white outfit, she wore a creame coloured trenchcoat. Her knee-length printed boot heels rounded her overall look.

The actor can be seen sailing on a boat with her girl squad- Sophie Turner, Srishti Behl Arya, Tamanna Dutt, Natasha Pal, Chanchal D’Souza and Dana Supnick.

Besides this, there is a video of Priyanka Chopra with Sophie Turner from a bridal shower is trending on social media. In the video, she can be seen enjoying the piggyback ride of Sophie. The video has gone viral on the Internet as it’s too adorable to miss.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to exchange wedding vows with Amercian pop singer Nick Jonas in December in Jodhpur at Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple officially engaged at a private ceremony. Priyanka Chopra’s closed ones and family members attended the ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink. Several Hollywood projects are also lined up for the actor. While Nick Jonas is busy in promoting his video album Right Now with Ralph Schulz.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More