Bollywood is soon going to witness the Shadi season with all the big names getting hitched. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the most awaited weddings have become the talk of the town. While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently took to their official social media handles to announce about the grand wedding, Priyanka Chopra had the hottest bridal shower in the town. With two wedding bells ringing at a time, Bollywood stars already prepping up to be a part of the celebrations. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is not very far off and the fans can’t keep their excitement.

From guessing the guest list to the food menu, people are making all kind of speculations. But neither of them have confirmed any details. Priyanka and Nick have been keeping their weddings deets in a wrap but the big fat Bollywood bridal shower of Priyanka in New York made everyone curious. Few of the rumours say that the duo will tie a knot sometime in December.

Many of the Indian beauties attended the big bridal shower of Priyanka Chopra including her mother Madhu Chopra, Denise Miller Jonas, Sonali Bendre and Neetu Kapoor and the photos show that they had a blast. Now, according to some reports by a media organisation, Priyanka has planned to invite all her close friends from the industry including Farhan Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The gorgeous would-be bride has also planned on inviting Salman Khan with whom she had a controversial fallout for film Bharat.

Not just these stars, the invite for this grand ceremony will also be sent out to Arpita-Aayush, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail-Seema, Alvira-Atul Agnihotri and Salim Khan from Salman’s family. The lovebirds have planned to host a 3-day grand celebration at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur with approximately 1500-2000 guests.

