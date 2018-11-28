Ever since the much-in-love couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have officially been engaged, every single detail regarding their wedding is surfacing on the Internet. The latest one which is grabbing headlines is about their pre-wedding ceremonies which will kickstart from November 28, 2018. Apparently, the would-be bride has done some last minute changes for the same.

After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding, it’s time for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding. Their much-awaited wedding has created a frenzy among the mediapersons. From their frequent outings to big fat bashes, every single detail has hit the headlines. Another scoop related to their wedding is about their pre-wedding ceremonies is doing the rounds on the Internet. As per reports, the couple who was all set to host the mehendi and sangeet ceremonies at Mehrangarh fort has been changed at the last moment to Umaid Bhawan.

In case you are wondering about the last minute changes then we must tell you the reports have suggested that Priyanka wanted police protection to travel from Umaid Bhawan Palace to Mehrangarh Fort. The actor even hired a private security agency for the same. However, Jodhpur police refused to provide them protection due to upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan.

PeeCee and Nick Jonas will get married on December 2 as per Hindu rituals followed by a Christian wedding on December 3. However, Bollywood celebrities are not invited to the wedding.

The pre-wedding ceremonies will kickstart today i.e., November 28, 2018. The fun of a big day’s celebration began with a bachelorette party and bridal shower. The much-in-love couple is also making sure to spend quality time with their closed ones and friends.

On November 26, 2018 the couple hosted a pre-wedding dinner bash where family members were seen in attendance. Along with them, Alia Batt, Parineeti Chopra, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner also attended the dinner. Various photographs surface on social media, where everyone happily posed for the cameras. The photograph is simply a pleasant sight to look at.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be returning to India in Shonali Bose’ Sky is Pink. Along with Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim will be featured in the movie. Not just that, the Quantico actor has several Hollywood projects also lined up.

