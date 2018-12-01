The countdown of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding has already begun. A few videos are doing the rounds from pre- wedding ceremonies on social media. The couple is all set to exchange the wedding vows on December 2 and 3 in Hindu and Christain traditions.

As all eyes are set on the much-awaited wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the social media is constantly being flooded with every minute detail. From venue to menu, the wedding is in headlines for every reason. Now some inside photographs of Umaid Bhawan have been leaked on social media and are doing the rounds on the Internet. From palatial rooms to the gigantic swimming pool and exotic bathrooms, the leaked photos and videos have it all.

The pre-wedding ceremonies of the couple have already been kickstarted. Sangeet and Mehendi ceremony took place on November 29 and 30 of this year.

The couple will exchange their wedding vows at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur on December 2 and 3, 2018. The couple first met at Met Gala 2017 and later their frequent outings became a hot scoop of the tinsel town.

However, in a recent interview to Vogue magazine, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and Nick Jonas knew each other before meeting at Met Gala. Nick Jonas sent a message on Twitter to Quantico actor and asked to meet. Their romance bloomed gradually with every date and outings.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be returning to Bollywood in director Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink. She will be featured along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She has also several other Hollywood projects lined up.

