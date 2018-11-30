Priyanka Chopra's fashionable choices have hardly failed to impress the fashion police. Whenever she steps out she effortlessly woo her fans with her unique dressing sense. But what has been commonly observed that she prefers to wear designer Ralph Lauren's outfit. For her wedding too, she has chosen Ralph Lauren's outfit. Check out more details on the same

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding is the hot scoop of the tinsel town. Every single detail regarding the couple is grabbing attention. The latest one which is doing the rounds on the Internet is her wedding attire. The soon-to-be-bride will don an American designer Ralph Lauren’s custom gown. The publication has also reported that Jonas will dress like royal, with a customary—turban, sword, and he will also ride in on a horse. Even during the interview, Nick Jonas admitted that he was quite excited to sit on the horse. A report further cited that her bridal outfit will be red while Nick will be in an ivory outfit for their D-day.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are all set to tie the knot at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur on December 3 and 4. The couple will exchange their wedding vows in Hindu traditions followed by Christian rituals.

The pre-wedding ceremonies like mehendi, sangeet and haldi will kickstart from November 28, 2018.

The soon-to-be married couple will also host a starry wedding reception. It has come to the light that PM Modi will also grace the reception. Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a starry pre-wedding dinner bash where Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra were seen in attendance along with several friends and family members.

The couple got officially engaged in a private ceremony in August 2018 in a private ceremony. The duo met at Met Gala 2017 and their romance bloomed up.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. She will be featured in several Hollywood projects. The Bollywood actor made big in Hollywood after bagging an American series Quantico. While American singer Nick Jonas has been featured in Right Now along with Ralph Schulz. He became popular with Jonas brothers.

