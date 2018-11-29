The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are headed to Jodhpur for their wedding. The couple were spotted at Mumbai airport. The celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has shared several photographs and videos on the social media where the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding is the hot topic of the tinsel town. The paparazzi is making sure to leave no stone unturned to cover every detail regarding the couple. After the puja of pre-wedding ceremonies, the couple has headed to Jodhpur for their wedding. The couple were spotted at the Mumbai airport and posed for the shutterbugs. Various photographs and videos are surfacing on the social media where the couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand with each other.

Priyanka Chopra, as usual, looks beautiful in her choice of outfit. As per the destination’s traditional clothing, she perfectly matched her white and golden traditional outfit with a bandhej dupatta. Nick Jonas also equally looks handsome in his white T- shirt and creame colour denim. Priyanka Chopra rounded her look out with beige coloured stilettos. Soon after these posts, the comments section was flooded with the compliments.

The wedding will take place in Jodhpur at Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 3 and 4 in Hindu traditions followed by Christain rituals.

On November 28, 2018, the actor hosted a puja for pre-wedding ceremonies. Various photographs started surfacing on the social media. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas happily pose for the cameras.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got officially engaged in September 2018. Ever since the much-in-love couple is making sure to spend quality time together and family friends.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More