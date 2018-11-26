Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas wedding: Earlier, it was Nick Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner, were spotted at the Mumbai airport looking all set for being a part of the B-town's most-talked wedding. At the time of their arrival, Priyanka and Nick were not seen at the airport to receive them, but about an hour ago, the couple was along with their guests at a hotel in Mumbai.

With Joe and Sophie’s arrival, it has become quite clear that the post-wedding celebrations have already started. The American singer and the Games of Thrones star were all smiles to the shutterbugs at the airport and that continued for the other time too when the couple was clicked along with Priyanka and Nick. Priyanka, Nick, Joe and Sophie are out on a dinner hosted by the soon-to-be-married and we just can’t get over it. Take a look:

They were also joined by Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra, who added glamour to the pre-wedding party with their presence. Before we say much, here are some of the pictures and videos from their outing on Monday night:

Priyanka and Nick are set to tie a knot on December 2 at a Hindu wedding followed by a Christian wedding. The celebrations for the wedding will begin from November 29 and like the other weddings that the Bollywood has seen so far, this is too going to be a starry and glamorous affair.

