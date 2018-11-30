The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is around the corner and all the guest has arrived in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. All the guest are in Jodhpur and you should not miss the gifts given to invitees for the wedding. The gifts are lavish and royal in nature. The wedding is being handled by Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and according to the reports, PM Narendra Modi will attend the wedding on 2nd December 2018.

The wedding season is in the right place of the season as most celebrated people from Bollywood are getting engaged. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding are in the cards right now after the grand wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in Mumbai. Recently the couple were spotted at the Jodhpur airport for tieing the knot in Rajasthan. The wedding will be a grand affair with many celebrities and royal ambience. The wedding is happening on 2nd December 2018. There will be functions happening from yesterday till the day of the wedding. The wedding will happen in the most traditional way possible as the wedding will include a cocktail party, mehendi ceremony, haldi ceremony and the main wedding on 2nd December 2018.

The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be hosted by her mother Madhu Chopra in a lavish affair. The destination of the wedding is Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur. All the invited guest has started arriving for the wedding. According to the reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the grand wedding on 2nd December 2018. The destination of Umaid Bhavan is being decorated very beautiful in lieu of their wedding. The goodies which will be sent to the invitees is the special treat for the people. The goodies are royal and lavish to be given to the invitees. All the guest will stay in Umaid Bhavan with the couple.

Check out the gift here,

The wedding will be a four-day affair where the cocktail party will happen on November 30 and traditional mehendi ceremony will happen on 2nd December 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More