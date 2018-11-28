It was earlier suggested that no Bollywood celebrity will be attending Priyanka's’ wedding but new outlets are saying otherwise. Rumors are making rounds that her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson or popularly known as The Rock has made it to the guest list. Dwayne considers himself a matchmaker as he has worked with Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch and with Nick Jonas in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

After Deepika and Ranveer’s big fat Indian wedding it is time to shift our focus to another big fat wedding of the year. Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer cum actor Nick Jonas will be tying the knot this December 1 and 2. It is reportedly stated that there will be two ceremonies one Christian and another proper Indian wedding. The wedding will take place at the royal Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

As per reports, it was suggested that no Bollywood celebrity will be attending Priyanka’s’ wedding but new outlets are saying otherwise. Rumors are making rounds that her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson or popularly known as The Rock has made it to the guest list. In an interview with a leading daily Dwayne even took the credit for making Nickyanka happen. He said I Take credit Baywatch and Jumanji, so yes I did it. Dwayne considers himself a matchmaker as he has worked with Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch and with Nick Jonas in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Currently, the duo’s wedding ceremonies have already started. Today the couple were seen at Priyanka Chopra’s house for the puja ceremony. As per sources NickYanka are giving out silver coins with goddess Laxmi Ji and Lord Ganesh to one side of the family and to the other side giving silver coins made by their couple’s initials.

