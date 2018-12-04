Wondering how Priyanka Chopra looked at her wedding day, all dolled up as the bride? Well, she looked absolutely dreamy wrapped in a tradtional yet classy red lehenga. While Nick carried a golden sherwani for their Indian wedding, they indeed gave some major couple goals to both of the countries. The love birds, with due respect to each other's cultures and traditions decided to tie the knot following both of their beliefs. Here's the first glimpse of the bride and the bridegroom from the Hindu style wedding. If love had to be framed in one picture, this is how it would look!

One of the most exciting and awaited weddings of the year finally happened and now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially a man and a wife. Bollywood’s desi girl who made the whole country a fan married the very famous videshi singer Nick Jonas in a destination wedding at Jodhpur this weekend. While the whole country was happy on them uniting for life, the fans were eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Priyanka and Nick.

Wondering how Priyanka Chopra looked at her wedding day, all dolled up as the bride? Well, she looked absolutely dreamy wrapped in a tradtional yet classy red lehenga. While Nick carried a golden sherwani for their Indian wedding, they indeed gave some major couple goals to both of the countries. A wedding that united not only two cultures but two countries all together had to be a memorable one. The love birds, with due respect to each other’s cultures and traditions decided to tie the knot following both of their beliefs.

In one of the media interactions, Priyanka was noted saying that she feels unbelievably special to have two big weddings in India, with her closest family members and friends. The grand weddinmg ceremonies took place at the opulent Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. First, the couple exchanged vows in a christian style wedding followed by a elaborate and traditional Hindu wedding. The photos from her sangeet and mehndi ceremony are still surfacing on the internet. With the bridegroom’s family in full attendance, Nick officially and legally took away our desi girl as his wife for life!

