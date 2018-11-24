Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas wedding celebrations are on the edge for the royal wedding happening in Umaid Bhavan, Jodhpur. Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra is handling the celebrations of the wedding. The Indian traditional wedding is expected to happen on December 2 and Christian wedding on December 3, 2018.

The much-awaited celebrity wedding of this year is set to happen with both Bollywood and Hollywood dancing to the tunes. Days pass by, we are getting more closer to the big day then when both Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be declared as Man and Wife. The global couple is set to tie the knot on December 2 at a royal wedding in Jodhpur. The groom side -Nick Jonas and family have already arrived in India and we couldn’t take our eyes off from the in-love picture shared by Priyanka Chopra for her fiance on his arrival.

While their pre-wedding celebrations will begin on November 29, the report suggests that the wedding will be followed by two wedding receptions in Mumbai and Delhi. The two are set to tie the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2 as per Hindu traditions, which will reportedly be followed by a Christian wedding on December 3. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra is herself supervising the arrangements. Priyanka Chopra’s wedding celebrations are expected to be a lavish affair. The star has already raised the bar by hosting a star-studded bridal shower in Newyork, followed by a bachelorette and a pyjama party in Amsterdam. While Nick will be performing a medley of his favourite songs for Priyanka, the actor will be performing to her most popular dance numbers, which she has herself chosen for the occasion. Nick also hosted a sailor-themed party on a yacht for his friends before leaving for India. Priyanka Chopra got engaged to the American singer in a traditional Roka ceremony in August. he had proposed her on her birthday with a Tiffany diamond ring that approximately costs Rs.2.1 crore.

