Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas will get married this year on December 1 and 2 at Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur. The mehndi and sangeet preparations have already begun and reportedly it is being said that the whole celebration is a three-day event. This will mark as the second big Indian wedding of the year after Deepika and Ranveer Singh.

Engagement to Bachelorette and Pyjama party Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra has made every function a star-studded affair. And now as she is prepping up for her marriage to singer and star Nick Jonas on December 1 and 2, just by looking at their wedding venue, we must say the marriage is going to be one classy affair. Talking about the 26-acre royal wedding venue Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. The palace is owned by Taj Hotels and was built by King Umaid Singh between 1928- 1943. The palace has 347 rooms, a massive banquet hall, a vintage car museum, throne chamber, ballroom, indoor swimming pool, tennis courts and what not. The palace sits on the city’s highest point Chittar Hill, famous for its golden sunsets. The palace is situated among 15 picturesque laws and gardens, beautiful for morning and evening strolls.

As per reports, it is being said the three-day celebrations are going to be massive and the mehndi and sangeet preparations have already begun! This will be the second big fat Indian wedding of the year after Deepika and Ranveer’s fairytale wedding today, that is November 14, 2018, at Lake Como, Italy.

Check 0ut the fairytale destination pictures of Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur here:

Priyanka Chopra has been honored with many awards and has also been crowned as Miss world 2000. Some of her achievements are Padma Shri, Filmfare awards, National Film Awards, among others. The desi girl has also been named as 100 most influential people in the world by Forbes.

