Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are back to give us some major couple goals but this time they are giving goals and inspiration to the people who have a long-distance relationship.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, the love birds of Bollywood and Hollywood are always up with amazing us with cute gestures. The latest picture of Nick Jonas is going viral as Nick and Priyanka were on a video call and the couple was looking at each other with full affection that one just can’t deny how cute the couple is.

The couple was on a video call because Priyanka was in Milan and after that came to India for the promotions of her film The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka and Nick are the cutest couple of the town as they are always up with adorable stuff, either it is commenting on each other’s post or kissing in the middle of the concert. The couple is always up with giving us major couple goals.

In this picture, Nick was in a basic grey T-shirt and PeeCee was all dressed up, it seems like Priyanka was heading out for an event and was missing her love, Nick. The couple was in all smiles when they were looking at each other.

Priyanka will now be seen in the film The Sky Is Pink, Peecee will share the screen with Farhan Akhtar who is going to play the role of her husband and Zaira Wasim who is playing the role of her daughter. The film is directed by Shonali Bose and is produced by Priyanka Chopra, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwwala. The film was also premiered at TIFF and Priyanka was there to attend the event.

The film is all set to release on October 11, 2019, and is the most awaited film. The trailer of the film is out and has left the audience with the magic of PeeCee, this film sets the return of Priyanka Chopra in Bollywood films after several years.

