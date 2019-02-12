Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas photos: Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra, who is currently promoting her upcoming Hollywood film Isn’t it Romantic looks amazing in a recent photo in which she is seen posing with hubby Nick Jonas at the promotion event.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas photos: Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who recently got hitched to American singer Nick Jonas in December last year has been busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film Isn’t it Romantic in LA and a stunning photo of the global star with hubby Nick Jonas was shared by one of the fan pages and Instagram and has gone viral on social media. In the photo, we see PeeCee and Nick Jonas making an adorable and intimate pose together. They both are lost in each other’s eyes and couldn’t look more in love!

While Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in a pink and olive green gown, Nick Jonas looks dapper in a grey suit. Nick Jonas and PeeCee got married in December after dating for six months. Priyanka Chopra is one of the most popular Bollywood actresses who has given some amazing performances in films like Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Barji, 7 Khoon Maaf, Fashion, among many others. She has now become a global icon and has featured in many Hollywood projects such as Quantico, Baywatch, among many others.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic which stars Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam DeVine in key roles. The film is slated to hit the big screen on February 28 this year.

