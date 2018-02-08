Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra has recorded another feat to her name by making a mark on the LinkedIn Global Influencer list. Apart from featuring in the list of top 25 influencers, Priyanka has carved out a place for herself with political and business stalwarts such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates. Commenting to what really worked for her, Priyanka said that this is her, real and unfiltered; like it or unfollow.

Breaking the glass ceilings, Global sensation and Bollywood’s superstar Priyanka Chopra has emerged as an inspiration for young girls all around the world. Recording another feat to her long list of milestones, Priyanka has emerged as one of the top 25 influential celebrities on LinkedIn, registering her name along with political and business stalwarts such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey and many more. In a conversation with a leading daily, Priyanka talked about her feat and said that she has never worried about making it to lists but it feels good to be on one with such amazing people.

She said, “I’ve never been someone who worries about making it to a list, but it’s nice to be on one with such amazing people. I keep great company. It’s a way to connect one-on-one with people from across the world. It’s nice to know that they want to stay in touch with me, too, and are interested in what I have to share. What’s great about this list is that all of us seem to have the same idea connect, spread love and just be you.” When asked what really worked in her favour, she responded, “This is me, real and unfiltered. I think people relate to that, which is important to me. I don’t look at it from any other perspective. This is who I am, like it or unfollow.”

Earlier, while talking to a leading magazine about her speech at the Penguin Annual Lecture on women breaking the glass ceiling, Priyanka said, “What does a glass ceiling mean? Basically, it’s stopping women from progressing. Usually, it happens where women are in minority, where you’re told you can’t go beyond this. It takes a lot of gumption and courage for women to stand up, as fingers will be pointed at you. Unfortunately, even today, when a woman has a voice and an opinion, she’s questioned. Like my remuneration is questioned all the time.”

She further added, “When boys get crores and crores for their films, they’re considered superstars. But when a girl gets it, it’s questioned. Why the disparity? Earlier, it was hard to get an opening for a female-centric film but not so today. Girls have broken that ceiling. I’m the only woman on the Forbes list. As much as I’m proud of the fact that I’m standing neck to neck with my male counterparts, why are the other actresses, given how significant they are in Hindi cinema, not there? Again, the glass ceiling! Girls will fight it eventually.”

Priyanka Chopra, is currently busy promoting her upcoming Hollywood film ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and will also be seen in ‘Isn’t It Romantic’ starring Pitch Perfect fame Rebel Wilson.