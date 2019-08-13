Priyanka Chopra on double standards in entertainment industry: Amid a storm of criticism on social media, Priyanka Chopra has called out double standards in entertainment industry. At the same event, Priyanka highlighted the need for women to come together and create more opportunities for each other.

Bollywood turned global star Priyanka Chopra is currently under the fire for her controversial tweet on Balakot air strike and her recent altercation with a journalist at a beauty event in Los Angeles. However, that’s not all what happened at the event. During the interaction session, Priyanka also called out double standards in the entertainment industry and stressed the need for women to support each other.

A Hollywood daily quoted Priyanka as saying that she has been asked so many times that since you are doing a movie with a female actor, did you two get along or were there cat fights? On the contrary, when two male actors come together, they say it is bromance and everyone works so well.

Highlighting the need to create more opportunities for women, she stressed that more sisterhood will grow when we create more opportunities for each other. Considering women make up 50 percent of world population, they need to be represented in every field. She added that women need to be empowered by each other, by people in positions of power and by placing women in positions of power.

Speaking about the ongoing controversy that was sparked at the event, Priyanka Chopra has been criticised for supporting Indian Army after Balakot strike despite being a UNICEF Goodwill Ambrassador. The women who accused Priyanka at the event called her a hypocrite and said that she is encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. Responding to the allegations, Priyanka said she isn’t really fond of war but she is patriotic. She thinks that everyone has to walk a sort of middle ground. The actor added, “The way you came at me right now, girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love. Don’t yell. Don’t embarrass yourself.”

