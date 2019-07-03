Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied knots with each other in December. Recently, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her marriage and revealed that dating Nick was completely different from being married to him.

In an interview, the actor opened up about her wedding with the American singer. She revealed that both of them learn something new about each other each passing day. She revealed that while you get married, there is a weird sense of responsibility which is totally different. She never thought that having a boyfriend is so different from having a husband.

She said that after tying knots that person becomes your family and then comes responsibility along with safety. On the work front, the actor is all set for her comeback in Bollywood with her film The Sky Is Pink. The film is a biopic based on a motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who is suffering from Pulmonary Fibrosis.

The Sky is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose and is bankrolled by Siddharth Roy kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka under the banners of Roy Kapur Films, Purple Pebble Pictures and RSVP Movies. The film will hit the silver screens on October 11, 2019. Priyanka Chopra is among the highest-paid stars who has also won many awards like Filmfare, National Film award and Padma Shri award.

