Bollywood actor and now also the wife of American singer, actor Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra made her 5th appearance of the popular talk show, The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon. While wifey Priyanka talked about almost everything about her married life, what caught attention was the fact about her revelation regarding the wedding venue. Priyanka credited Nick for choosing Jodhpur, while she wanted to have the wedding on an island.

While talking to Jimmy, Priyanka said that she always wanted to get married in a private island, and they considered Seychelles, Maldives, Mauritius, however, they couldn’t finalise the venue. Then one day, it was Nick who said that why weren’t they doing it in India, given the fact that the groom takes the bride from her home.

On the private photos of Priyanka and Nick going viral, with the fans going bananas on who’s the 3rd person taking photographs, PC finally revealed that it was her cousin Divya who clicked the pictures to tease her.

On being asked about adding Jonas to her name, Priyanka said that she always wanted to add his name to hers.”I’m a little traditional and old school like that. But I don’t take away my identity. He gets added to who I am,” Priyanka said.

On her married life, Priyanka said that Nick’s house makes her nervous as it’s always super clean and perfect, adding that nowadays nothing works at her house.

While what all Priyanka said in the chat show is making fans go gaga, what has caught more attention was her bold dress, where does not seem to be wearing a bra. However, the Quantico star donned the outfit with confidence and looked dashing and gorgeous, while raising the temperature at the same time.

The two tied the knot in Jodhpur in a Catholic and a Hindu ceremony, followed by three wedding receptions, one in Delhi and two in Mumbai.

