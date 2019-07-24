Priyanka Chopra on responding late to fans' birthday wishes: Upon returning from her birthday trip, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has thanked her fans for their birthday wishes and messages. She also apologised for responding late and added that she was taking a bit of a break from technology.

Priyanka Chopra on responding late to fans’ birthday wishes: Bollywood actor and global Priyanka Chopra’s birthday bash in Miami was no less than an extended party. She ringed in her birthday with her husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra, sister Parineeti Chopra along with extended family and friends. Even though Priyanka was away partying and chilling on a yacht, her fans managed to feel connected to her with her photos from the trip surfacing on social media on a regular basis.

Upon returning from the trip, Priyanka has expressed her gratitude for all the wishes and love coming her way. In a note, the actor also shared the reason behind responding late to her fans’s wishes.

Thanking everyone for their wonderful birthday messages and wishes, the actor said that they made her day very special. Apologising for not responding earlier, Priyanka said that she was taking a bit of a break from technology. Ending the note by again thanking everyone, Priyanka added that she hopes everyone feels as loved as she does.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s photos from her birthday trip:

Earlier this week, Priyanka was brutally trolled on social media after being spotted smoking with Nick and mother. While slamming the actor, the Internet also dug up Priyanka’s old campaign where she revealed she is asthmatic.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be returning to the silver screens in Hindi cinema with her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. Co-starring Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar, the film is slated to release on October 11, 2019. The makers of the film unveiled the first look of the film some hours back.

