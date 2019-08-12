Priyanka Chopra speaks on her marriage with Hollywood singer Nick Jonas, she says no wonder what people say on marrying a boy younger than her, she has her own rules and she lives her life according to her only. PeeCee tells that she was planning to keep her marriage a private affair.

Bollywood and Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood singer Nick Jonas married on December 2, 2018, at Jodhpur. The couple tied the knot with both Cristian and Hindu customs. Priyanka Chopra in a recent interview revealed that she was not supposed to make it a grand-celebration, PeeCee wanted it to be a small marriage and wanted to keep it a private affair. She planned marriage with a guest list of 180 people but that has turned into a big one.

Priyanka has been asked about the criticism of marrying a younger man, to which the actor spoke softly and answered that she doesn’t care what people think about her personal life and what do they expect her to do. The manages her professional and personal life separately and expect the same from others. She beautifully added that she doesn’t care about anything else, she has her own rules in life and she lives her life according to her only.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the couples who are always in highlights of Indian media, the love birds shared heart taking pictures of their marriage and they never resist themselves to the public display of affection on their social media handles.

Priyanka Chopra is on the huge break of three years from the Bollywood industry, she has been busy with her Hollywood shoots and she was busy in spending quality time with husband Nick Jonas. But soon fans will be able to see PeeCee on silver screens. She has featured in directorial of Shonali Bose The Sky Is Pink and the film is going to co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur.

