Priyanka Chopra on having kids with hubby Nick Jonas: Priyanka Chopra, who tied the knot to her boyfriend Nick Jonas last year, recently opened up about starting a family with the American singer. Ever since the fairytale wedding, the duo has been grabbing the headlines. Scroll down to see what PeeCee said about having kids with Nick.

Priyanka Chopra on having kids with hubby Nick Jonas: The adorable couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got hitched on December 1-2, 2018 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, wooing their fans with their extravagant and dream-like wedding ceremony. In an interview at her film Isn’t It Romantic’s premiere, Priyanka opened up about her family plans and said that both of them are very driven, love their work and are very supportive toward’s each other and would definitely have kids but in an organic way. The 36-year-old actress added that they definitely want kids but when the time is right.

Apart from this, at the world premiere which took place in Los Angeles, California, Priyanka and Nick made fans gush with their sizzling chemistry and adorable PDA. The duo’s heart eyed photos and cute videos from the event have already taken over the Internet.

On the work front, PeeCee will soon make her Bollywood comeback with Sonali Bose’s forthcoming biopic The Sky Is Pink based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. The film will star Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles.

Chopra, who made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story Of a Spy, has established her career in the industry with back to back box office hits including Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Krrish and Don among others. The former Miss World beauty pageant knows no bounds to success by making her mark across the globe. PeeCee was highly lauded for her mind-blowing performances in Hollywood with her roles as Alex Parrish in ABC thriller series Quantico along with Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rcu2AAjdTjE

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More