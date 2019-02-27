Recently, Priyanka Chopra took the breaths away of her fans and other celebrities with her grand and exotic appearance at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The actress looked gorgeous in her backless black shimmery dress sweeping the fans off their feet. Nick Jonas' ex Miley Cyrus was awestruck by her beauty.

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s stunning appearance at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars’ after-party has left Nick Jonas’ ex-girlfriend Miley Cyrus in awe of her. After celebrity make-up artist Pati Dubroff posted a photograph of Priyanka’s party look on Monday on his official Instagram account. Miley’s comment on the pic created a buzz on the social networking platform. Miley showered Priyanka with a compliment stating pretty love. While Miley is married to actor Liam Hemsworth Priyanka is married to the American singer Nick Jonas. Cyrus was also seen with the adorable couple at the Isn’t It Romantic premiere.

Priyanka walked the Oscars after-party red carpet in a black shimmer dress, while Nick sported an indigo suit. After the event, they took to social media to post their photographs sharing some fun and adorable moments together.

The couple’s PDA on the red carpet and on social media has left fans astounded. Nick captioned the photo stating that PeeCee makes him smile. Priyanka also shared photos from the bash with her husband, writing funniest guy she knows.

Black Panther actress Lupita Nyong’o also took to her official Instagram account to share her happiness after meeting the newlywed couple and stated that she finally met the Jonases. Re-posting Lupita’s post, Priyanka said that it was so good seeing her and they needed to meet more often.

