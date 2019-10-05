NBA India Game: Many Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadda, Rannvijay Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were seen attending the first-ever NBA game being held in Mumbai, have a look.

NBA India Game: NBA pre-season games are being held in Mumbai, yesterday Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver introduced the first-ever NBA games in India. Yesterday, the first match between the Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings was held and Indiana Pacers won the match. Today, several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Richa Chadda, Tamannah Bhatia, Bhuvan Bam, Guru Randhawa, Neha Dupia, Angad Bedi, Rannvijay Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were snapped at the NBA game.

Sisters Priyanka and Parineeti were seen wearing pantsuits at the event and most of the stars wore sporty clothes at the event. Apart from them Tamannah Bhatia and Shibani Dandekar were seen carrying off the summery dress. Several stars attended the event with their wives including Angad Bedi, Ranvijay among others. Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam were also present at the event.

It should be noted that this is the first time that NBA match is taking place in India and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his joy about the same. He wrote in his post that it will make India’s relation better with the USA. He added that Basketball is very popular among youngsters and the NBA will help them to show their talent, it will also contribute to Fit India Movement.

Have are the list of stars who were spotted at NBA India:

On the work front, Priyanka is currently promoting her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar. The romantic drama is slated to release at the silver screens on October 11 and also features Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. On the other hand, Parineeti has recently finished shooting for her next flick The Girl On the Train and is currently working on Saina Nehwal Biopic which is slated to release next year in 2020.

