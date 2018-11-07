After celebrating the bachelorette party, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are back in Mumbai. Paparazzi spotted them at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, 7 November, 2018 morning. Several pictures are doing the rounds on social media. The two sisters look beautiful as they walked in style.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra have returned from Amsterdam after celebrating the bachelorette party. Paparazzi spotted them at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, 7 November 2018 morning. The shutterbugs captured every moment. In the various photographs surfacing on social media, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra can be seen hugging each other. Dressed in the animal print top with mahagony palazzo pants, Priyanka Chopra walked at the airport in style with attitude.

She has again nailed her airport look and proves to be a fashionista. Priyanka Chopra kept her sleek and straight hair open. She rounded her look out with dewy makeup and minimal accessories Parineeti Chopra also equally looks beautiful in her white top and denim. She matcher her overall look with gray coloured poncho.

Priyanka Chopra’s bachelorette bash had been a hot scoop recently. From her feathery white dress to her luxurious river cruise, every single detail garnered everyone’s attention. A lot of videos and photos were doing the rounds on the Internet. Check out all the fun from the bash.

Earlier to this, Priyanka Chopra’s bridal shower party photographs and videos also went viral on the Internet. One of the dancing videos from her bridal shower party took the Internet by storm.

Quantico actor and American pop singer Nick Jonas are all set to exchange their wedding vows in Jodhpur at Umaid Bhawan place next month. The couple got officially engaged in the private ceremony.

The close friends and family members attended the ceremony. The wedding functions will begin from November’s last week.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s Sky is Pink. While Nick Jonas is busy in promoting his Video album Right Now with Ralph Schulz.

