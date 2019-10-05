Actor Priyanka Chopra who is busy in promoting their upcoming film titled The Sky Is Pink with her co-actor Rohit Saraf made sure to enjoy to the fullest during Navratri utsav. A video has been shared where she can be seen grooving on the dandiya beats of Falguni Pathak.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is presently busy on a promotional spree for her upcoming film titled The Sky Is Pink with her co-star Rohit Saraf and she found festive season Navratri as an appropriate occasion for promoting her film. A video has been shared on the social media where Priyanka Chopra can be seen grooving on the Dandiya beats of Falguni Pathak. Priyanka Chopra looks extremely beautiful in a beige Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Anarkali suit. On the chartbuster hit garba number, Chogada, PeeCee made sure to tap her fete as well. She can be seen enjoying fully while dancing.

Actor also shared pictures and videos on Instagram. She was also busy giving interviews to media ahead of the film’s release. During the interview, she wore a floral pantsuit. She tied her hair in a neat bun. A black ribbon around her waist accentuated her curvaceous body.

Helmed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink is a love story based on Aditi and Niren whose married life went upside down when they found out their daughter motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary is diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, and she died in 2015.

Priyanka Chopra has described her character Aditi as a ferocious woman who was best friends with her daughter played by Zaira Wasim in the film.

She also mentioned that she could easily relate her character with her mother Madhu Chopra. Like her mother is best friends with her mother. They party together, go to concerts and hang out. She knows her entire journey, from all her boyfriends to her husband. So she had been her best friend and her best person. Seeing that in Aditi to her, it felt like playing as a mother to her.

The film is slated to release on October 11.

Priyanka Chopra also attended NBA India Games 2019 Welcome Reception and walked the red carpet. It is hosted to celebrate the premiere of pre-season games in India.

Priyanka Chopra is returning to India after a long time after 2016. She had been featured in various Hollywood shows such as Quantico, and films such as Baywatch, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic.

